Perspecta Inc. (PRSP), a Technology Information Technology Services organization, saw its stock trade 25.24 shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.58M.

Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) stock is trading at $25.24, up 2.05 cents or +8.84% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) is $4.45B. Gross Profit is $987M and the EBITDA is $559M.

Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) is 1.58M compared to 1.06M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Perspecta Inc. (PRSP).

Approximately 0.96% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) stock is indicating its 3.18% to 2.63% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, PRSPs short term resistance levels are $28.00, $28.00 and $28.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PRSP has short term rating of Neutral (-0.18), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.00) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.14).

PRSP is trading 26.94% off its 52 week low at $19.86 and -15.63% off its 52 week high of $29.88. Performance wise, PRSP stock has recently shown investors -21.15% a lower amount in a week, -13.15% a lower amount in a month and -15.95% a lower amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) has shown a return of -12.29% since the beginning of the year.

Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) Key Research:

Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.066B. PRSP insiders hold roughly 17.45% of the shares.

On Jun-03-19 Morgan Stanley Initiated PRSP as Underweight at $20. On Jun-10-19 Cowen Resumed PRSP as Market Perform at $28 → $26 and on Feb-06-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade PRSP as Overweight → Equal Weight at $31 → $26.

There are currently 132.81M shares in the float and 167.19M shares outstanding. There are 0.96% shares short in PRSPs float.

The industry rank for Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) is 97 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) Fundamental Data:

PRSP last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,030,000 to $4,448,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.54 and a loss of -3.56% next year.

The growth rate on PRSP this year is 7.00 compared to an industry 0.70. PRSPs next year’s growth rate is 5.14 compared to an industry 12.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 13.33 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.73. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.74 compared to an industry of 5.36 and PRSPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.83 compared to an industry of 14.18.

PRSP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.14 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.55.

About Perspecta Inc. (PRSP):

Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California.