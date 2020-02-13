Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA), a Industrials Airlines business, saw its stock trade 110.48 common shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 244.65k.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) stock is trading at $110.48, up 3.25 cents or +3.03% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) is $2.68B. Gross Profit is $815.07M and the EBITDA is $558.27M.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) is 244.65k compared to 297.07k over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $102.86. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA).

Approximately 2.84% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) stock is 1.39, indicating its 2.37% to 2.61% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, CPA’s short term support levels are around $124.53, $124.53 and $124.53 on the downside. CPAs short term resistance level is $124.53 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CPA has short term rating of Neutral (0.04), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.29) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.44) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.26).

CPA is trading 42.23% off its 52 week low at $77.57 and -5.61% off its 52 week high of $116.88. Performance wise, CPA stock has recently shown investors 1.04% a spike in a week, 2.44% a spike in a month and 0.20% a spike in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) has shown a return of -0.79% since the first of the year.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Key Details:

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.719B. CPA insiders hold roughly 0.01% of the shares.

On Aug-09-19 Raymond James Upgrade CPA as Mkt Perform → Outperform, On Aug-27-19 Evercore ISI Upgrade CPA as In-line → Outperform and on Sep-27-19 UBS Upgrade CPA as Neutral → Buy.

There are currently 31.33M shares in the float and 42.23M shares outstanding. There are 2.84% shares short in CPAs float.

The industry rank for Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) is 35 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 14% .

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Fundamental Data:

CPA last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,677,627 to $2,713,433 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.98 and a profit of 23.61% next year.

The growth rate on CPA this year is 19.32 compared to an industry -2.40. CPAs next year’s growth rate is 13.54 compared to an industry 15.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is 44.51 and cash per share (mrq) is 17.74. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.30 compared to an industry of 1.22 and CPAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 10.14 compared to an industry of 5.14.

CPA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 9.45 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 2.45.

About Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA):

Copa Holdings is based in Panama City, Panama. The company, through its main subsidiaries — Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia — offers airline passenger and cargo services. Copa Airlines was founded in 1947. Copa Columbia was purchased in 2005.On a daily basis, the company operates approximately more than 360 scheduled flights and flies to 80 destinations covering 32 countries in North, Central, South America and the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. Passengers of the carrier also have access to flights serving many more destinations, courtesy of its code-share arrangements with United Airlines among other carriers. The partnership with United Airlines was inked in 1998. The agreement was amended in 2016 and extended through 2021.In 2015, the company launched its own frequent flyer program in a bid to boost its relationship with customers. The move followed its decision to stop co-branding the MileagePlus frequent flyer program in Latin America.Furthermore, Copa Holdings is constantly looking to modernize its fleet. The planes are equipped with modern facilities aimed at promoting safety,enhancing flying experience etc. Moving ahead, the company aims to increase its fleet size.The company’s fleet size at the end 2018 was 105 (82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 19 Embraer 190 and four Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets), with an average age of 8.5 years. Moreover, 67 Boeing 737 MAX planes are expected to be delivered to Copa Holdings in the 2019-2025 time frame.In 2018, total revenues increased 6.2% year over year to $2.68 billion. Passenger revenues were up 5.9% and accounted for bulk of the top line (96.6%). Cargo and mail revenues contributed 2.3% to the top line. Remainder of the top line came from other operating revenues during the same year.Geographically, Copa Holdings’ total revenues come from the South, North, Caribbean and Central American markets. The South American market accounted for bulk (46.6%) of the company’s revenues in 2018. Markets in North America, Central America and the Caribbean accounted for a respective 26.4%, 21.8% and 5.2% of Copa Holdings’ top line in 2018.Notably, the company’s fiscal year coincides with the calendar year.