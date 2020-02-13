American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL), a Financial Services Insurance—Life corporation, saw its stock trade 33.22 shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 386.1k.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) stock is changing hands at $33.22, up 3.54 cents or +11.93% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is $1.9B. Gross Profit is $-654.33M and the EBITDA is $148.23M.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is 386.1k compared to 502.1k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Currently, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL).

Approximately 2.18% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) stock is 2.01, indicating its 2.77% to 2.36% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, AEL’s short term support levels are around $31.00, $31.00 and $31.00 on the downside. AELs short term resistance level is $31.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AEL has short term rating of Neutral (0.19), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.15) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.13).

AEL is trading 64.38% off its 52 week low at $20.16 and -1.28% off its 52 week high of $33.57. Performance wise, AEL stock has recently shown investors 2.52% a spike in a week, -0.07% a slope in a month and 6.53% a spike in the past quarter.

On the flip side, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) has shown a return of -0.84% since the first of the year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Key Evaluation:

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.119B. AEL insiders hold roughly 1.61% of the shares.

On Nov-08-17 RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated AEL as Outperform at $30 → $32. On Dec-06-17 B. Riley FBR, Inc. Reiterated AEL as Neutral at $26 → $30 and on Apr-30-19 Sandler O’Neill Downgrade AEL as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 89.60M shares in the float and 90.89M shares outstanding. There are 2.18% shares short in AELs float.

The industry rank for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is 98 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 39% .

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Fundamentals Statistics:

AEL last 2 years revenues have decreased from $2,936,589 to $1,397,388 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.04 and a loss of -25.98% next year.

The growth rate on AEL this year is -31.16 compared to an industry 14.00. AELs next year’s growth rate is 2.19 compared to an industry 9.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 45.22 and cash per share (mrq) is 12.53. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.65 compared to an industry of 0.80 and AELs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.69 compared to an industry of 7.89.

AEL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.11 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.01.

About American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL):

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities.