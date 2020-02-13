Suzano S.A. (SUZ), a Basic Materials Paper & Paper Products corporation, saw its stock trade 9.51 shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 274.93k.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) stock is quoted at $9.51, up 0.31 cents or +3.37% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $6.52B..

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is 274.93k compared to 206.64k over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing, Suzano S.A. (SUZ) has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Suzano S.A. (SUZ).

Approximately 0.37% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The Suzano S.A. (SUZ) stock is indicating its 3.30% to 2.73% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, SUZ’s short term support levels are around $N/A, $N/A and $N/A on the downside. SUZs short term resistance levels are $N/A, $N/A and $N/A on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SUZ has short term rating of Neutral (0.04), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.19) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.28) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.17).

SUZ is trading 43.40% off its 52 week low at $6.63 and -29.47% off its 52 week high of $13.47. Performance wise, SUZ stock has recently shown investors 2.11% a rise in a week, -14.02% a lower demand in a month and 0.33% a rise in the past quarter.

More importantly, Suzano S.A. (SUZ) has shown a return of -6.50% since the first of the year.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Key Statistics:

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $13.106B. SUZ insiders hold roughly 0.02% of the shares.

There are currently 534.97M shares in the float and 1.35B shares outstanding. There are 0.37% shares short in SUZs float.

The industry rank for Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is 242 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 5% .

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Fundamentals Statistics:

SUZ last 2 years revenues have increased from $13,443,376 to $22,193,141 showing an uptrend.

The book value per share (mrq) is 5.12 and cash per share (mrq) is -.

About Suzano S.A. (SUZ):

Suzano S.A. is a producer of eucalyptus pulp as well as paper producers. Suzano S.A., formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A., is based in Salvador, Brazil.