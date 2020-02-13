Redfin Corporation (RDFN), a Real Estate Real Estate Services corporation, saw its stock trade 29.12 shares, a rise against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.15M.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) stock is changing hands at $29.12, up 3.62 cents or +14.20% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is $670.73M. Gross Profit is $119.42M and the EBITDA is $-76.23M.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is 1.15M compared to 964.61k over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Right now, Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Redfin Corporation (RDFN).

Approximately 16.13% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The Redfin Corporation (RDFN) stock is indicating its 3.77% to 3.34% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, RDFN’s short term support levels are around $24.25, $24.25 and $24.25 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, RDFN has short term rating of Bullish (0.46), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.54) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.67) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.56).

RDFN is trading 97.79% off its 52 week low at $14.70 and 11.10% off its 52 week high of $26.17. Performance wise, RDFN stock has recently shown investors 0.39% a rise in a week, 14.61% a rise in a month and 22.83% a rise in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has shown a return of 20.62% since the first of the year.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Key Data:

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.728B. RDFN insiders hold roughly 3.77% of the shares.

On Aug-02-19 Compass Point Upgrade RDFN as Neutral → Buy, On Aug-21-19 Craig Hallum Upgrade RDFN as Hold → Buy at $24 and on Dec-10-19 DA Davidson Upgrade RDFN as Neutral → Buy at $18.50 → $25.

There are currently 86.60M shares in the float and 94.80M shares outstanding. There are 16.13% shares short in RDFNs float.

The industry rank for Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is 159 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 37% .

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Fundamental Evaluation:

RDFN last 2 years revenues have increased from $486,920 to $670,734 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Redfin Corporation (RDFN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.12 and a profit of 8.80% next year.

The growth rate on RDFN this year is -15.91 compared to an industry -3.90. RDFNs next year’s growth rate is -20.27 compared to an industry 9.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.56 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.86. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 7.15 compared to an industry of 1.34

RDFN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.74 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.81.

About Redfin Corporation (RDFN):

Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.