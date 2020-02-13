Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), a Technology Semiconductor Equipment & Materials business, saw its stock trade 68.21 common shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 7.77M.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) stock is trading at $68.21, up 2.84 cents or +4.34% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is $14.61B. Gross Profit is $6.39B and the EBITDA is $3.71B.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is 7.77M compared to 7.45M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing, Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT).

Approximately 1.96% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) stock is 1.65, indicating its 2.16% to 2.55% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, AMAT’s short term support levels are around $69.39, $69.39 and $69.39 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, AMAT has short term rating of Neutral (0.21), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.48) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.30).

AMAT is trading 85.49% off its 52 week low at $36.80 and 3.93% off its 52 week high of $65.68. Performance wise, AMAT stock has recently shown investors 2.46% an inflation in a week, 5.76% an inflation in a month and 15.52% an inflation in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) has shown a return of 7.09% since the beginning of the year.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Key Figures:

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $64.182B. AMAT insiders hold roughly 0.36% of the shares.

On Feb-03-20 Deutsche Bank Upgrade AMAT as Hold → Buy, On Feb-13-20 Cowen Reiterated AMAT as Outperform at $75 → $78 and on Feb-13-20 DA Davidson Upgrade AMAT as Neutral → Buy.

There are currently 915.32M shares in the float and 940.64M shares outstanding. There are 1.96% shares short in AMATs float.

The industry rank for Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is 10 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 4% .

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Fundamental Data:

AMAT last 2 years revenues have decreased from $17,253,000 to $14,608,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.92 and a profit of 16.37% next year.

The growth rate on AMAT this year is 25.66 compared to an industry 4.70. AMATs next year’s growth rate is 17.28 compared to an industry 27.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 8.94 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.85. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 7.35 compared to an industry of 8.02 and AMATs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 18.65 compared to an industry of 17.75.

AMAT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.82 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.96.

About Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT):

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Applied Materials is one of the world’s largest suppliers of equipment for the fabrication of semiconductor, flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs), and solar photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules. The company also offers deployment and support services related to the equipment supplied.In fiscal year 2019, Applied reported results in three segments—Semiconductor Systems (62% of total 2019 revenue), Applied Global Services (26%) and Display and Adjacent Markets (12%).Applied Materials’ Silicon segment offers equipment for front-end operations in the semiconductor manufacturing process. Front-end processes involve the deposition or implantation of multiple thin layers of electronically conductive, semiconductive and insulating materials onto and within a silicon wafer with the help of photomasks (reticles) to give multiple copies of integrated circuit devices.With over 33,000 systems installed, the Applied Global Services segment goes a long way to ensure customer satisfaction and support. There are primarily three kinds of services offered.Applied has developed technologies for significantly larger-sized wafers made of materials other than silicon. This has helped it expand its portfolio into equipment for thin film transistor (TFT) LCDs (made from glass) and OLED, which are used in smartphones, TVs and other consumer electronic devices. The company operates this business under the Display segment.The Energy and Environmental Solutions segment primarily consists of the solar product line. Currently, the company offers equipment for manufacturing both wafer-based crystalline silicon (c-Si) and glass-based thin film used in the solar PV cell fabrication process.Being a leading producer of specialized equipment, most of the competition comes from other large equipment makers, such as KLAC and LRCX.