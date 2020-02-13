Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF), a Consumer Cyclical Recreational Vehicles business, saw its stock trade 76.08 shares, a spike compared to its 10-day trading volume of 135.41k.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) stock is quoted at $76.08, up 7.33 cents or +10.66% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) is $721.95M. Gross Profit is $205.5M and the EBITDA is $126.52M.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) is 135.41k compared to 148.71k over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF).

Approximately 4.52% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) stock is 1.46, indicating its 2.83% to 3.22% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, FOXF’s short term support levels are around $78.14, $78.14 and $78.14 on the downside. FOXFs short term resistance level is $78.14 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, FOXF has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.58), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.56) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.12) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.34).

FOXF is trading 29.79% off its 52 week low at $58.40 and -12.78% off its 52 week high of $86.91. Performance wise, FOXF stock has recently shown investors -3.58% a cutback in a week, 2.31% a spike in a month and 6.06% a spike in the past quarter.

More importantly, Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) has shown a return of -1.18% since the beginning of the year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Key Details:

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.934B. FOXF insiders hold roughly 0.79% of the shares.

On Jul-16-18 Jefferies Initiated FOXF as Buy at $63. On Aug-02-18 Stifel Reiterated FOXF as Hold at $42 → $55 and on Aug-01-19 BofA/Merrill Reiterated FOXF as Neutral at $78 → $86.

There are currently 38.22M shares in the float and 38.46M shares outstanding. There are 4.52% shares short in FOXFs float.

The industry rank for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) is 202 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 20% .

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Fundamental Evaluation:

FOXF last 2 years revenues have increased from $619,225 to $721,949 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.61 and a profit of 9.34% next year.

The growth rate on FOXF this year is 20.72 compared to an industry 10.80. FOXFs next year’s growth rate is 8.58 compared to an industry 6.60.

The book value per share (mrq) is 10.31 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.83. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.68 compared to an industry of 2.79 and FOXFs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 25.76 compared to an industry of 7.53.

FOXF fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.68 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.61.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF):

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California.