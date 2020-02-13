Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC), a Industrials Specialty Industrial Machinery business, saw its stock exchange 37.19 common shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 301.1k.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) stock is changing hands at $37.19, up 2.03 cents or +5.77% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) is $1.86B. Gross Profit is $390.33M and the EBITDA is $382.81M.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) is 301.1k compared to 301.88k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC).

Approximately 2.26% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) stock is 2.00, indicating its 2.40% to 2.19% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, AIMC’s short term support levels are around $49.50, $49.50 and $49.50 on the downside. AIMCs short term resistance level is $49.50 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AIMC has short term rating of Bullish (0.30), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.29) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.36).

AIMC is trading 55.88% off its 52 week low at $23.89 and -2.39% off its 52 week high of $38.15. Performance wise, AIMC stock has recently shown investors -2.36% a lower demand in a week, -3.86% a lower demand in a month and 7.20% a rise in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has shown a return of -2.90% since the 1st of this year.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Key Details:

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.417B. AIMC insiders hold roughly 1.12% of the shares.

On Aug-30-18 KeyBanc Capital Mkts Upgrade AIMC as Sector Weight → Overweight, On Aug-30-18 Sidoti Upgrade AIMC as Neutral → Buy at $51 and on Sep-24-19 KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgrade AIMC as Overweight → Sector Weight.

There are currently 63.85M shares in the float and 66.32M shares outstanding. There are 2.26% shares short in AIMCs float.

The industry rank for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) is 211 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 17% .

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Fundamental Details:

AIMC last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,175,342 to $1,861,342 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.64 and a loss of -3.89% next year.

The growth rate on AIMC this year is 0.00 compared to an industry 6.30. AIMCs next year’s growth rate is -6.29 compared to an industry 11.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 29.00 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.53. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.22 compared to an industry of 2.39 and AIMCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 12.45 compared to an industry of 12.64.

AIMC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.86 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.67.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC):

Altra Industrial Motion Corp., incorporated in 2004, is currently headquartered in Braintree, MA. The company is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of a diversified range of mechanical power transmission or MPT components and motion control products. Its product line includes clutches & brakes, couplings, gears, motion control products, and others. It has production facilities in 17 countries.The company caters to customers in the energy, general industrial, material handling, food processing, mining, industrial automation, transportation, turf & garden, and other industries.In the fourth quarter of 2018, Altra Industrial completed the combination of its business operations with four companies of the Automation and Specialty business of Fortive Corporation. Effective from the fourth quarter, the company started reporting revenues under the following heads/segments — Automation & Specialty, and Power Transmission Technologies. The segments are briefly discussed below.Power Transmission Technologies (PTT): This segment primarily offers electromagnetic clutches & brakes; couplings, clutches & brakes; and gearings. While electromagnetic clutches & brakes are mainly used in material handling, agricultural machinery, turf & garden, and motion control markets, couplings, clutches & brakes are used in energy and heavy industrial markets. Gearings are used in industrial markets. Automation & Specialty (A&S): The segment includes the results of the majority of product brands, including Kollmorgen, Thomson, Portescap and Jacobs Vehicle Systems, acquired as part of the business collaboration with Fortive.It is worth mentioning that Kollmorgen-branded products are mainly used in aerospace and defense, medical, material handling, packaging, factory automation, semiconductor, robotics, printing and other markets. Portescap-branded products are used in general industrial, medical and industrial power tool markets while Thomson products are used in material handling, medical, food processing, factory automation, mobile off-highway and others. In addition, Jacobs Vehicle Systems-branded products are used in heavy-duty Class 8 trucks.