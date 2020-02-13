Apple Inc. (AAPL), a Technology Consumer Electronics organization, saw its stock trade 325.46 shares, an increase when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 30.29M.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock traded at $325.46, down -1.74 cents or -0.53% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is $267.68B. Gross Profit is $98.39B and the EBITDA is $78.12B.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 30.29M compared to 29.6M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Right now, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has a 50-day moving average of $311.44 and a 200-day moving average of $254.22. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Approximately 0.95% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock is 1.28, indicating its 1.82% to 1.91% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, AAPL’s short term support levels are around $334.45, $334.45 and $334.45 on the downside. AAPLs short term resistance levels are $334.45 and $334.45 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AAPL has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.50), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.56) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.58) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.55).

AAPL is trading 91.91% off its 52 week low at $169.38 and -0.85% off its 52 week high of $327.85. Performance wise, AAPL stock has recently shown investors 1.79% an increase in a week, 3.23% an increase in a month and 24.79% an increase in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has shown a return of 11.43% since the first of the year.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Key Figures:

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $1.415T. AAPL insiders hold roughly 0.07% of the shares.

On Jan-29-20 Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated AAPL as Buy at $300 → $370. On Jan-29-20 Maxim Group Upgrade AAPL as Sell → Hold and on Jan-30-20 DZ Bank Upgrade AAPL as Hold → Buy at $355.

There are currently 4.37B shares in the float and 4.45B shares outstanding. There are 0.95% shares short in AAPLs float.

The industry rank for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 45 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 18% .

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Key Fundamentals:

AAPL last 2 years revenues have increased from $260,174,000 to $267,683,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Apple Inc. (AAPL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 3.00 and a profit of 12.98% next year.

The growth rate on AAPL this year is 15.64 compared to an industry 11.30. AAPLs next year’s growth rate is 14.11 compared to an industry 28.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 20.28 and cash per share (mrq) is 24.10. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 15.99 compared to an industry of 2.55 and AAPLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 21.44 compared to an industry of 14.36.

AAPL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 13.75 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 2.99.

About Apple Inc. (AAPL):

Headquartered in Cupertino, CA, Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and sells iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple TV, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch, HomePod and AirPods. These devices are powered by software applications including iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS operating systems. The company also provides iCloud, Apple Pay and a variety of other accessory, service and support offerings to its customers.Apple sells and delivers digital content and applications through the iTunes Store, App Store, Mac App Store, TV App Store, Book Store and Apple Music (collectively “Digital Content and Services”). The company sells its products through retail & online stores and direct sales force along with third-party cellular network carriers, wholesalers, retailers and resellers.In second-quarter fiscal 2019, Apple released an iPad Air and an updated iPad mini, featuring Retina displays and Apple Pencil compatibility. The company also updated iMac with improved compute and graphics performance. Moreover, Apple updated AirPods with hands-free “Hey Siri” and the option of a wireless charging case.The company also announced subscription-based Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Arcade, new Apple TV app, Apple TV channels and Apple TV+, a new subscription service.In fiscal 2019, Apple generated $265.17 billion in total revenues. The company’s flagship device iPhone accounted for 54.7% of total revenues. Services, Mac, iPad and Other products category contributed 17.8%, 9.9%, 8.2% and 9.4%, respectively.The Services portfolio includes revenues from cloud services, App store, Apple Music, AppleCare, Apple Pay, and licensing and other services. Apple’s Other Products group includes the Wearables business (that comprises Apple Watch), Apple TV, HomePod, iPod Touch, and Apple-branded and third-party accessories.Apple mainly reports revenues on a geographic basis, namely the Americas (North & South America), Europe (European countries, India, Middle East and Africa), Greater China (China, Hong Kong & Taiwan), Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific (Australia & other Asian Countries).In fiscal 2019, Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific accounted for 44.9%, 23.2%, 16.8%, 8.3% and 6.8% of total revenues, respectively.