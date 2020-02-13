Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA), a Technology Software—Application organization, saw its stock exchange 97.65 shares, an increase compared to its 10-day trading volume of 271.41k.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) stock is quoted at $97.65, up 6.86 cents or +7.56% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) is $911.38M. Gross Profit is $601.36M and the EBITDA is $-113.48M.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) is 271.41k compared to 236.19k over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Right now, Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) has a 50-day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA).

Approximately 3.10% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) stock is 1.22, indicating its 1.66% to 1.98% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, PEGA’s short term support levels are around $98.17, $98.17 and $98.17 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, PEGA has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.59), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.57) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.62) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.60).

PEGA is trading 73.40% off its 52 week low at $56.28 and 5.86% off its 52 week high of $92.19. Performance wise, PEGA stock has recently shown investors 2.53% an increase in a week, 9.77% an increase in a month and 25.14% an increase in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) has shown a return of 13.99% since the 1st of this year.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Key Details:

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $7.903B. PEGA insiders hold roughly 51.65% of the shares.

On May-08-19 The Benchmark Company Reiterated PEGA as Buy at $72 → $80. On Jan-21-20 Rosenblatt Initiated PEGA as Buy at $120 and on Feb-03-20 KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated PEGA as Overweight at $106.

There are currently 36.29M shares in the float and 79.84M shares outstanding. There are 3.10% shares short in PEGAs float.

The industry rank for Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) is 54 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 21% .

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Fundamental Research:

PEGA last 2 years revenues have decreased from $891,581 to $891,198 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.37 and a profit of 192.30% next year.

The growth rate on PEGA this year is -138.64 compared to an industry 4.60. PEGAs next year’s growth rate is 194.12 compared to an industry 23.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.68 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.41. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 13.59 compared to an industry of 5.52 and PEGAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 163.07 compared to an industry of 27.05.

PEGA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.17 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.04.

About Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA):

Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications.