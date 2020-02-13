HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS), a Technology Software—Application corporation, saw its stock exchange 199.69 shares, a slope compared to its 10-day trading volume of 485.99k.

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) stock traded at $199.69, up 15.52 cents or +8.43% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) is $674.86M. Gross Profit is $544.9M and the EBITDA is $-18.2M.

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) is 485.99k compared to 573.31k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Right now, HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) has a 50-day moving average of $176.68 and a 200-day moving average of $167.34. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS).

Approximately 7.22% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) stock is 1.46, indicating its 3.30% to 2.74% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, HUBS’s short term support levels are around $192.26, $192.26 and $192.26 on the downside. HUBSs short term resistance level is $192.26 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, HUBS has short term rating of Neutral (0.22), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.53) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.32).

HUBS is trading 44.78% off its 52 week low at $137.30 and -4.42% off its 52 week high of $207.98. Performance wise, HUBS stock has recently shown investors 3.95% a higher demand in a week, 2.65% a higher demand in a month and 30.53% a higher demand in the past quarter.

More importantly, HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) has shown a return of 16.20% since the first of the year.

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Key Research:

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $8.658B. HUBS insiders hold roughly 5.79% of the shares.

On Jan-10-20 Mizuho Initiated HUBS as Buy, On Jan-27-20 Wells Fargo Initiated HUBS as Equal Weight and on Jan-28-20 Wells Fargo Initiated HUBS as Equal Weight.

There are currently 40.21M shares in the float and 42.77M shares outstanding. There are 7.22% shares short in HUBSs float.

The industry rank for HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) is 91 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 36% .

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Fundamentals Statistics:

HUBS last 2 years revenues have increased from $512,980 to $632,696 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.42 and a profit of 10.27% next year.

The growth rate on HUBS this year is 5.33 compared to an industry 4.90. HUBSs next year’s growth rate is 36.71 compared to an industry 17.00.

The book value per share (mrq) is 14.77 and cash per share (mrq) is 22.18. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 12.46 compared to an industry of 5.33

HUBS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.58 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.35.

About HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS):

Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, HubSpot Inc. provides inbound marketing and sales application over the cloud. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor helps businesses attract more customers through search engine optimization (SEO), social media, blogging, website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics and reporting.HubSpot completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Oct 15, 2014. In 2018, the company generated revenues of $513 million (up 37% over 2017), majority of which came from subscriptions – 95% of total revenues.HubSpot primarily caters to the small and medium businesses (SMB) market, where the churn rate is relatively higher as compared with the enterprise markets. As of Sep 30, 2019, HubSpot had approximately 68,803 customers.The company’s core products are Marketing Hub, Service Hub and Sales Hub, together referred to as HubSpot growth platform.HubSpot Marketing’s important features are Marketing Automation and Email, Content Optimization System (COS), Social Media, SEO, CRM Sync and Reporting and Analytics. HubSpot Marketing is available for free as well as at different price points.Marketing Hub aimed at enterprise, professional and starter marketers start at $3,200, $800 and $50, respectively per month.Sales Hub features are Email Engagement Notifications, Sequences, Meetings, Calling, New Lead and Website Visit Alerts, Email Templates and CRM Tracking and Contact Insights.Sales Hub aimed at enterprise, professional and starter marketers start at $1,200, $400 and $50, respectively per month.Service Hub features are automation and routing, live chat and conversations, conversational bots, team emails, help desk and tickets, reporting tools and feedback, among others.Service Hub aimed at enterprise, professional and starter marketers start at $1,200, $400 and $50, respectively per month.HubSpot CRM is a free offering that features Contact Management, Salesforce Automation and Pipeline Reporting, among others.