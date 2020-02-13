Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), a Technology Communication Equipment business, saw its stock exchange 47.21 common shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 18.33M.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) stock traded at $47.21, down -2.72 cents or -5.46% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is $51.99B. Gross Profit is $32.67B and the EBITDA is $16.21B.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is 18.33M compared to 20.11M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO).

Approximately 0.84% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) stock is 1.18, indicating its 1.75% to 1.56% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, CSCO’s short term support levels are around $52.30, $52.30 and $52.30 on the downside. CSCOs short term resistance levels are $52.30 and $52.30 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CSCO has short term rating of Neutral (0.08), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.44) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.35) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.29).

CSCO is trading 8.40% off its 52 week low at $43.40 and -19.25% off its 52 week high of $58.26. Performance wise, CSCO stock has recently shown investors 3.05% a greater amount in a week, 4.09% a greater amount in a month and 3.80% a greater amount in the past quarter.

More importantly, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has shown a return of 4.11% since the first of the year.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Key Evaluation:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $204.6B. CSCO insiders hold roughly 0.05% of the shares.

On Dec-12-19 Edward Jones Upgrade CSCO as Hold → Buy, On Dec-19-19 Barclays Upgrade CSCO as Equal Weight → Overweight at $53 and on Jan-08-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade CSCO as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 4.24B shares in the float and 4.31B shares outstanding. There are 0.84% shares short in CSCOs float.

The industry rank for Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is 170 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 33% .

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Fundamentals Statistics:

CSCO last 2 years revenues have increased from $51,904,000 to $51,991,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.76 and a profit of 4.91% next year.

The growth rate on CSCO this year is 4.84 compared to an industry 4.90. CSCOs next year’s growth rate is 5.23 compared to an industry 45.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 8.11 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.51. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.15 compared to an industry of 1.69 and CSCOs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 14.51 compared to an industry of 14.18.

CSCO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.25 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.81.

About Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO):

Headquartered in San Jose, CA and founded in December 1984, Cisco Systems Inc. is an IP-based networking company, which offers other products and services to service providers, companies, commercial users and individuals.Cisco has seven product categories: Switches aggregate and distribute information, collecting LANs, MANs and WANs filtering, processing and distributing it in the required volume and to the designated locations. They provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, access points and servers.Next-Generation Network (NGN) Routers transport data, voice and video information from one IP network to another. Collaboration products integrate voice, video, data and mobile applications on fixed and mobile networks. Key products are Unified Communications and Cisco TelePresence Systems products.Wireless technology includes networking products: wireless LAN controllers, wireless integrated switches and routers, wireless management software, wireless LAN clients and client software, bridges, antennas and accessories.Security includes products and services preventing unauthorized access to system resources and protecting from worms, spam, viruses and other malware. The Data Center product category includes Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) and Server Access Virtualization. It also comprises of The Other products segment and Related Services.Cisco realigns its reporting segments into four distinct categories – infrastructure platform, applications, security, and other products.On Oct 28, 2018, Cisco concluded the divestiture of its Service Provider Video Software Solutions (SPVSS) business. SPVSS included digital STBs and media technology products for reception, encoding, transcoding, translating, multiplexing, switching and modulation.Total revenue was $51.74 billion in fiscal 2019, up 7% over fiscal 2018 tally, excluding SPVSS business.In fiscal 2019, the Americas, EMEA and APJC generated 59.6%, 25.2% and 15.2% of total revenue, respectively.The company competes in the networking and communications equipment markets with companies like Amazon Web Services, Check Point Software Technologies, Dell, F5 Networks, FireEye, Fortinet, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Juniper Networks and Microsoft Corporation, to name few.