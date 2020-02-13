Endava plc (DAVA), a Technology Software—Infrastructure corporation, saw its stock trade 53.88 common shares, a spike against to its 10-day trading volume of 102.72k.

Endava plc (DAVA) stock is trading at $53.88, up 5.57 cents or +11.53% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $98.83M..

Endava plc (DAVA) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Endava plc (DAVA) is 102.72k compared to 102.51k over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Endava plc (DAVA) has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Endava plc (DAVA).

Approximately 0.38% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The Endava plc (DAVA) stock is indicating its 3.98% to 3.44% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, DAVA’s short term support levels are around $3,681.32, $3,681.32 and $3,681.32 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, DAVA has short term rating of Bullish (0.30), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.38) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.57) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.42).

DAVA is trading 130.92% off its 52 week low at $23.51 and 9.13% off its 52 week high of $49.75. Performance wise, DAVA stock has recently shown investors 1.26% a spike in a week, 6.76% a spike in a month and 19.73% a spike in the past quarter.

More importantly, Endava plc (DAVA) has shown a return of 3.67% since the 1st of this year.

Endava plc (DAVA) Key Data:

Endava plc (DAVA) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.933B. DAVA insiders hold roughly 2.65% of the shares.

On Oct-23-19 Susquehanna Initiated DAVA as Positive at $48. On Nov-20-19 Needham Reiterated DAVA as Buy at $46 → $50 and on Dec-03-19 Needham Reiterated DAVA as Buy at $50 → $53.

There are currently 15.19M shares in the float and 53.98M shares outstanding. There are 0.38% shares short in DAVAs float.

The industry rank for Endava plc (DAVA) is 97 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Endava plc (DAVA) Fundamental Data:

DAVA last 2 years revenues have increased from $287,930 to $303,868 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Endava plc (DAVA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.28 and a profit of 17.96% next year.

The growth rate on DAVA this year is 15.15 compared to an industry 0.70. DAVAs next year’s growth rate is 19.30 compared to an industry 12.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 4.50 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.02. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 11.37 compared to an industry of 5.36 and DAVAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 39.58 compared to an industry of 14.18.

DAVA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.14 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.27.

About Endava plc (DAVA):

Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom.