CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL), a Communication Services Telecom Services corporation, saw its stock trade 13.94 shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 9.14M.

CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) stock is trading at $13.94, down -1.22 cents or -8.08% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) is $22.4B. Gross Profit is $12.32B and the EBITDA is $8.61B.

CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) is 9.14M compared to 10.99M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL).

Approximately 10.53% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) stock is 0.92, indicating its 1.90% to 2.67% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, CTL’s short term support levels are around $13.02, $13.02 and $13.02 on the downside. CTLs short term resistance levels are $13.02, $13.02 and $13.02 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CTL has short term rating of Neutral (0.08), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.15) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.14) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.07).

CTL is trading 44.24% off its 52 week low at $9.64 and -9.12% off its 52 week high of $15.30. Performance wise, CTL stock has recently shown investors 5.20% an inflation in a week, 15.81% an inflation in a month and 0.66% an inflation in the past quarter.

Furthermore, CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) has shown a return of 14.76% since the start of the year.

CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) Key Evaluation:

CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $15.426B. CTL insiders hold roughly 0.68% of the shares.

On Nov-06-19 Guggenheim Downgrade CTL as Neutral → Sell at $10. On Dec-11-19 Evercore ISI Initiated CTL as Underperform at $14 and on Dec-17-19 Morgan Stanley Downgrade CTL as Overweight → Equal-Weight.

There are currently 1.08B shares in the float and 1.09B shares outstanding. There are 10.53% shares short in CTLs float.

The industry rank for CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) is 110 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 43% .

CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) Fundamental Research:

CTL last 2 years revenues have decreased from $23,443,000 to $22,609,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.33 and a profit of 10.93% next year.

The growth rate on CTL this year is 9.09 compared to an industry 8.80. CTLs next year’s growth rate is 0.69 compared to an industry 17.00.

The book value per share (mrq) is 12.75 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.29. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.21 compared to an industry of 1.39 and CTLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.56 compared to an industry of 6.77.

CTL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.44 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.38.

About CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL):

Based in Monroe, LA, CenturyLink, Inc. is a leading rural local exchange carrier providing a range of telecom services, including local and long distance voice, wholesale network access, high-speed Internet access, managed hosting and colocation services, and video services.CenturyLink is an international facilities-based communications company engaged mainly in providing a wide range of integrated services to its business and residential customers. The company’s terrestrial and subsea fiber optic long-haul network throughout North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific connects to metropolitan fiber networks that it operates.It provides services in more than 60 countries, with a major portion of its revenues being derived in the United States. On Nov 1, 2017, CenturyLink acquired Level 3 through successive merger transactions. Upon closing, CenturyLink shareholders owned about 51% and Level 3 shareholders owned 49% of the combined firm.The U.S. communications service provider reports under two operating segments – Consumer and Business.Consumer (24.9% of total revenues in third-quarter 2019): The segment provides products and services to residential consumers across 37 states.Business (75.1%): The segment advances products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, enterprise, wholesale and governmental customers within the United States as well as in certain international markets.