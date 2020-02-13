AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), a Industrials Airports & Air Services organization, saw its stock exchange 63.43 shares, a slope compared to its 10-day trading volume of 756.86k.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) stock is quoted at $63.43, up 2.66 cents or +4.38% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is $4.9B. Gross Profit is $2.67B and the EBITDA is $2.64B.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is 756.86k compared to 825.1k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER).

Approximately 0.80% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) stock is 1.80, indicating its 1.84% to 1.97% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, AER’s short term support levels are around $72.63, $72.63 and $72.63 on the downside. AERs short term resistance level is $72.63 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AER has short term rating of Neutral (0.07), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.54) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.07) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.18).

AER is trading 57.79% off its 52 week low at $40.16 and 0.76% off its 52 week high of $62.89. Performance wise, AER stock has recently shown investors 1.62% an inflation in a week, -0.85% a slope in a month and 0.76% an inflation in the past quarter.

Furthermore, AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has shown a return of -1.14% since the start of the year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Key Data:

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $8.522B. AER insiders hold roughly 3.01% of the shares.

On Jul-31-18 Stephens Downgrade AER as Overweight → Equal-Weight, On Apr-08-19 Goldman Initiated AER as Neutral at $58 and on Jul-30-19 Cowen Reiterated AER as Outperform at $56 → $60.

There are currently 127.69M shares in the float and 132.91M shares outstanding. There are 0.80% shares short in AERs float.

The industry rank for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is 205 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 19% .

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Fundamental Evaluation:

AER last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,537,093 to $4,640,798 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.96 and a loss of -4.94% next year.

The growth rate on AER this year is 18.16 compared to an industry 0.70. AERs next year’s growth rate is -4.58 compared to an industry 11.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 68.89 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.80. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.89 compared to an industry of 0.85 and AERs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.51 compared to an industry of 3.36.

AER fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 8.07 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.89.

About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER):

AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations.