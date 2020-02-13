Safehold Inc. (SAFE), a Real Estate REIT—Diversified corporation, saw its stock trade 52.70 shares, a greater amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 246.21k.

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) stock traded at $52.70, up 1.13 cents or +2.19% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Safehold Inc. (SAFE) is $77.84M. Gross Profit is $46.6M and the EBITDA is $64.33M.

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Safehold Inc. (SAFE) is 246.21k compared to 353.9k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Currently, Safehold Inc. (SAFE) has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Safehold Inc. (SAFE).

Approximately 9.05% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The Safehold Inc. (SAFE) stock is indicating its 2.56% to 2.99% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, SAFE’s short term support levels are around $39.25, $39.25 and $39.25 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, SAFE has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.54), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.46) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.58) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.53).

SAFE is trading 187.61% off its 52 week low at $18.32 and 0.53% off its 52 week high of $52.41. Performance wise, SAFE stock has recently shown investors 5.72% a greater amount in a week, 24.93% a greater amount in a month and 49.78% a greater amount in the past quarter.

More importantly, Safehold Inc. (SAFE) has shown a return of 27.97% since the first of the year.

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Key Statistics:

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.525B. SAFE insiders hold roughly 10.20% of the shares.

On Nov-15-18 BofA/Merrill Downgrade SAFE as Neutral → Underperform and on Jul-30-19 Barclays Downgrade SAFE as Overweight → Underweight at $23 → $25.

There are currently 15.34M shares in the float and 47.69M shares outstanding. There are 9.05% shares short in SAFEs float.

The industry rank for Safehold Inc. (SAFE) is 189 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 26% .

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Key Fundamentals:

SAFE last 2 years revenues have increased from $49,724 to $78,623 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Safehold Inc. (SAFE) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.36 and a profit of 36.19% next year.

The growth rate on SAFE this year is 54.69 compared to an industry 1.80. SAFEs next year’s growth rate is 49.49 compared to an industry 4.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 23.37 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.28. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.47 compared to an industry of 1.04 and SAFEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 37.59 compared to an industry of 8.25.

SAFE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.99 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.32.

About Safehold Inc. (SAFE):

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States.