CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), a Real Estate Real Estate Services business, saw its stock trade 736.20 shares, a pop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 251.97k.

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) stock traded at $736.20, up 67.91 cents or +10.16% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) is $1.34B, Gross Profit is $923.4M and the EBITDA is $443.7M.

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) is 251.97k compared to 261.42k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Currently, CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) has a 50-day moving average of $642.88 and a 200-day moving average of $604.24. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP).

Approximately 1.47% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) stock is 1.34, indicating its 2.72% to 2.13% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, CSGP’s short term support levels are around $660.82, $660.82 and $660.82 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, CSGP has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.62), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.41) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.67) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.57).

CSGP is trading 84.97% off its 52 week low at $397.55 and 5.16% off its 52 week high of $699.23. Performance wise, CSGP stock has recently shown investors -2.53% a lower amount in a week, 3.59% a pop in a month and 21.66% a pop in the past quarter.

On the flip side, CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) has shown a return of 11.70% since the first of the year.

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Key Figures:

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $26.801B. CSGP insiders hold roughly 1.61% of the shares.

On Apr-24-19 Needham Reiterated CSGP as Buy at $500 → $600. On Jul-10-19 Keefe Bruyette Initiated CSGP as Outperform at $650 and on Nov-22-19 Jefferies Initiated CSGP as Hold.

There are currently 36.04M shares in the float and 36.64M shares outstanding. There are 1.47% shares short in CSGPs float.

The industry rank for CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) is 85 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 33% .

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Fundamental Figures:

CSGP last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,191,832 to $1,340,564 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 2.62 and a profit of 3.85% next year.

The growth rate on CSGP this year is 20.53 compared to an industry 0.60. CSGPs next year’s growth rate is 4.31 compared to an industry 12.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is 90.80 and cash per share (mrq) is 37.93. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 7.42 compared to an industry of 5.36 and CSGPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 61.38 compared to an industry of 14.18.

CSGP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 9.98 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 2.61.

About CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP):

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations.