Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG), a Healthcare Medical Care Facilities corporation, saw its stock trade 29.03 shares, a lower amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 433.07k.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) stock traded at $29.03, up 2.84 cents or +10.84% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) is $1.89B, Gross Profit is $236.84M and the EBITDA is $104.36M.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) is 433.07k compared to 554.89k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Currently, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG).

Approximately 23.71% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) stock is 0.74, indicating its 1.96% to 2.79% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, HCSG’s short term support levels are around $28.38, $28.38 and $28.38 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, HCSG has short term rating of Neutral (0.24), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.35) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.43) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.34).

HCSG is trading 38.23% off its 52 week low at $21.16 and -28.50% off its 52 week high of $40.91. Performance wise, HCSG stock has recently shown investors 0.19% a pop in a week, 1.04% a pop in a month and 3.19% a pop in the past quarter.

More importantly, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) has shown a return of 7.69% since the start of the year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Key Statistics:

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.152B. HCSG insiders hold roughly 0.60% of the shares.

On Oct-04-18 Berenberg Initiated HCSG as Hold at $40. On Jul-12-19 Jefferies Downgrade HCSG as Buy → Hold at $40 → $32 and on Nov-22-19 RBC Capital Mkts Initiated HCSG as Sector Perform.

There are currently 73.68M shares in the float and 74.88M shares outstanding. There are 23.71% shares short in HCSGs float.

The industry rank for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) is 80 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 31% .

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Fundamental Figures:

HCSG last 2 years revenues have decreased from $2,008,821 to $1,894,990 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.25 and a profit of 1.74% next year.

The growth rate on HCSG this year is 29.89 compared to an industry -0.90. HCSGs next year’s growth rate is 6.19 compared to an industry 18.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.12 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.61. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.26 compared to an industry of 2.01 and HCSGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 20.52 compared to an industry of 7.09.

HCSG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.13 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.26.

About Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG):

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results.