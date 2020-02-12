NIO Limited (NIO), a Consumer Cyclical Auto Manufacturers business, saw its stock trade 4.0550 shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 78.42M.

NIO Limited (NIO) stock is trading at $4.0550, up 0.095 cents or +2.40% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

NIO Limited (NIO) Gross Profit is $-255.88M.

NIO Limited (NIO) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of NIO Limited (NIO) is 78.42M compared to 70.67M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing, NIO Limited (NIO) has a 50-day moving average of $3.9209 and a 200-day moving average of $2.7350. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of NIO Limited (NIO).

Approximately 30.69% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The NIO Limited (NIO) stock is indicating its 7.50% to 10.47% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, NIO’s short term support levels are around $3.77, $3.77 and $3.77 on the downside. NIOs short term resistance levels are $3.77, $3.77 and $3.77 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NIO has short term rating of Neutral (0.08), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.55) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.51) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.38).

NIO is trading 240.34% off its 52 week low at $1.19 and -61.94% off its 52 week high of $10.64. Performance wise, NIO stock has recently shown investors -12.20% a slope in a week, 12.82% an inflation in a month and 100.00% an inflation in the past quarter.

More importantly, NIO Limited (NIO) has shown a return of -1.49% since the 1st of this year.

NIO Limited (NIO) Key Details:

NIO Limited (NIO) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.048B. NIO insiders hold roughly 52.52% of the shares.

On Oct-04-19 Goldman Downgrade NIO as Buy → Neutral, On Dec-03-19 Piper Jaffray Initiated NIO as Neutral and on Dec-31-19 BofA/Merrill Upgrade NIO as Underperform → Neutral at $2.10 → $3.80.

There are currently 729.17M shares in the float and 1.13B shares outstanding. There are 30.69% shares short in NIOs float.

The industry rank for NIO Limited (NIO) is 204 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 20% .

NIO Limited (NIO) Fundamental Evaluation:

NIO last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,951,171 to $6,582,332 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects NIO Limited (NIO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.26 and a profit of 40.70% next year.

The growth rate on NIO this year is 60.77 compared to an industry -10.90. NIOs next year’s growth rate is 26.14 compared to an industry 11.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is -0.50 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.23.

NIO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.53 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.36.

About NIO Limited (NIO):

NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.