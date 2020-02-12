Shopify Inc. (SHOP), a Technology Software—Application corporation, saw its stock exchange 539.01 common shares, a pop against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.88M.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) stock is trading at $539.01, up 46.26 cents or +9.39% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is $1.42B, Gross Profit is $596.27M and the EBITDA is $-95.56M.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is 1.88M compared to 2.01M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Currently, Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has a 50-day moving average of $446.31 and a 200-day moving average of $366.09. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Shopify Inc. (SHOP).

Approximately 3.65% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) stock is 1.15, indicating its 3.45% to 3.30% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, SHOP’s short term support levels are around $411.46, $411.46 and $411.46 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, SHOP has short term rating of Bullish (0.49), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.41) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.35) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.41).

SHOP is trading 236.18% off its 52 week low at $160.63 and 8.03% off its 52 week high of $499.88. Performance wise, SHOP stock has recently shown investors 1.50% a pop in a week, 14.81% a pop in a month and 65.55% a pop in the past quarter.

More importantly, Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has shown a return of 23.94% since the 1st of this year.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Key Details:

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $62.524B. SHOP insiders hold roughly 0.28% of the shares.

On Aug-27-19 Rosenblatt Reiterated SHOP as Buy at $410 → $481. On Jan-10-20 Mizuho Initiated SHOP as Neutral and on Jan-16-20 Loop Capital Initiated SHOP as Hold at $420.

There are currently 101.16M shares in the float and 114.51M shares outstanding. There are 3.65% shares short in SHOPs float.

The industry rank for Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is 100 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 39% .

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Fundamental Data:

SHOP last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,073,229 to $1,416,875 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Shopify Inc. (SHOP) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.24 and a profit of 401.08% next year.

The growth rate on SHOP this year is -50.00 compared to an industry 6.90. SHOPs next year’s growth rate is 373.68 compared to an industry 23.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 24.94 and cash per share (mrq) is 24.74. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 20.15 compared to an industry of 2.96

SHOP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.19 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.23.

About Shopify Inc. (SHOP):

Ottawa, Canada-based Shopify Inc. (SHOP) provides a multi-tenant, cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company completed Initial Public Offering (IPO) in May 2015.Merchants use the company’s software to run business across various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces.Shopify’s platform enables merchants to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships and leverage analytics along with reporting from one integrated back office.Moreover, Shopify hosts a huge database of merchant and customer interactions. Merchants leverage this transactional dataset to get meaningful insight into the sales channel growth prospects and consumer behavioral aspects. This improves their ability to target prospective customers more easily, which drives sales growth.Apart from the company’s own payment solution, payment wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay is also available to the merchants, which they offer to customers for completing transaction done on the Shopify platform.In 2018, revenues increased 59.7% over 2017 to $1.073 billion. The company generates revenues from two sources: Subscriptions Solutions (43.3% of 2018 revenues) and Merchant Solutions (56.7%).Subscription revenue is recognized on a ratable basis over the contractual term. The terms range from monthly, annual or multi-year subscription terms. The company earns revenue based on the services it delivers either directly to merchants or indirectly through resellers.Shopify generates the majority of merchant solutions revenue from fees that it charges merchants on their customer orders processed through Shopify Payments.The company also derives merchant solutions revenue relating to Shopify Shipping, Shopify Capital, other transaction services and referral fees, as well as from the sale of Point-of-Sale (POS) hardware.At the end of 2018, the company had more than 820,000 merchants.