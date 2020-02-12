Ambev S.A. (ABEV), a Consumer Defensive Beverages—Brewers organization, saw its stock exchange 3.7850 common shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 36.69M.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) stock traded at $3.7850, down -0.025 cents or -0.66% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Gross Profit is $30.96B..

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is 36.69M compared to 17.85M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has a 50-day moving average of $4.4073 and a 200-day moving average of $4.5254. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Ambev S.A. (ABEV).

Approximately 0.31% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The Ambev S.A. (ABEV) stock is indicating its 3.29% to 2.54% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, ABEVs short term resistance levels are $4.92, $4.92 and $4.92 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ABEV has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.51), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.56) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.10) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.32).

ABEV is trading -0.26% off its 52 week low at $3.80 and -28.68% off its 52 week high of $5.31. Performance wise, ABEV stock has recently shown investors -6.85% a cutback in a week, -17.35% a cutback in a month and -5.16% a cutback in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has shown a return of -18.24% since the first of the year.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Key Figures:

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $60.292B.

On Jul-26-19 JP Morgan Upgrade ABEV as Underweight → Neutral, On Aug-27-19 Barclays Downgrade ABEV as Overweight → Equal Weight and on Dec-03-19 Barclays Downgrade ABEV as Equal Weight → Underweight.

There are currently 4.39B shares in the float and 15.73B shares outstanding. There are 0.31% shares short in ABEVs float.

The industry rank for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is 157 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 38% .

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Fundamental Evaluation:

ABEV last 2 years revenues have increased from $50,231,300 to $52,760,704 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Ambev S.A. (ABEV) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.06 and a profit of 5.30% next year.

The growth rate on ABEV this year is 0.00 compared to an industry 6.70. ABEVs next year’s growth rate is 5.26 compared to an industry 9.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.99 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.54 compared to an industry of 2.53 and ABEVs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 14.53 compared to an industry of 15.60.

ABEV fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.19 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.06.

About Ambev S.A. (ABEV):

Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada.